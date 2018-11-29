STING REPORTED: Queensland Ambulance Service transported a woman to Proserpine Hospital after a suspected jellyfish sting this afternoon.

5PM UPDATE: A woman who received a suspected jellyfish sting in Airlie Beach earlier today was released from hospital at 4pm.

EARLIER: A 48-year-old woman has been taken to hospital after a suspected jellyfish sting in Airlie Beach today.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said the woman was taken to Proserpine Hospital in a stable condition just before noon.

The spokesperson said the woman self-reported that it was a jellyfish sting and was concerned it may have been an irukandji, but said that had not been confirmed.

The sting happened in waters just off Shingley Drive.