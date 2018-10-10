Menu
Jess Newman’s story on why she was being a surrogate featured in the U on Sunday on the weekend. Picture: Mark Cranitch
Surrogate Jess hands over baby boy

10th Oct 2018 6:09 AM

BRISBANE woman Jess Newman yesterday gave birth to a "beautiful, healthy" baby boy at Brisbane's Mater Hospital - and immediately gave him to his mother, who was standing at her side.

In a remarkable story, Ms Newman, 33, has carried another couple's biological child to term, in what is known as a "gestational" surrogacy - using the mother's eggs and the father's sperm.

The new parents were complete strangers until last year when Ms Newman had heard of the couple's situation and decided to help. Ms Newman yesterday described the experience as "beautiful".

"I gave birth to a beautiful, healthy, happy baby boy," she said.

"He's perfect. Everyone cried in surgery and it was beautiful. I'm feeling great, mentally and physically."

Ms Newman decided to become a surrogate after realising she was lucky not have any trouble falling pregnant with her own four children, Scarlett, 9, Georgie, 4, and fraternal twins Angus and Frankie, 2.

Yesterday was the end on an incredible journey for Ms Newman, one she has undertaken with the support of husband Chris, 36. Their story was featured in U on Sunday on the weekend.

