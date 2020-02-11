Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A picnic in the park turned into a joyous occasion for lovers Kye Dinte and Isabella Morzone.
A picnic in the park turned into a joyous occasion for lovers Kye Dinte and Isabella Morzone.
Dating

Surprise in park picnic photo shoot

by Alan Quinney
11th Feb 2020 4:08 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Isabella Morzone thought she was going to New Farm Park for a promotional shoot with boyfriend Kye Dinte - but the day had a huge surprise.

The pair both 25 and from Burpengary East was doing the shoot for Youfoodz but Kye hid an engagement ring in the picnic basket and asked Isabelle to marry him.

"We met when four years old at kindergarten, and stayed good friends, until we started dating at 15," Kye, an electrician, said.

"I've wanted to marry Isabelle for as long as I can remember.

"I had to plan so she wouldn't suspect anything and chose this location as Isabelle is obsessed with the outdoors and picnics."

Isabella, a registered midwife, said: "I had no idea. Friends and family's reaction was the most incredible thing. There were tears and shock."

And of course she said, "Yes".

dating isabella morzone kye dinte marriage proposal

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Sinkhole ‘an accident waiting to happen’

        premium_icon Sinkhole ‘an accident waiting to happen’

        News A landslide is a wake up call for all involved in preventing coastal erosion at Byron Bay.

        15yrs later, we’re still asking ‘what happened to Simone?’

        premium_icon 15yrs later, we’re still asking ‘what happened to Simone?’

        Crime No one has been charged over the German backpacker's death

        SLOW DOWN: Large potholes on our roads after heavy rain

        premium_icon SLOW DOWN: Large potholes on our roads after heavy rain

        News “THE overall condition of the road network ... has been severely impacted by this...

        Wallace Bishop warned it may not survive retail armageddon

        premium_icon Wallace Bishop warned it may not survive retail armageddon

        Business Wallace Bishop warned it may not survive after $15m in losses.