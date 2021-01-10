Surprise group most fearful of vaccine

Australia will begin rolling out a coronavirus vaccine in February. Picture: Supplied Source: News Regional Media

Women in their thirties are most likely to be mistrustful of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to government research.

A survey of 1000 Australians found 42 per cent of women aged 30 to 39 had concerns about the safety of the COVID-19 vaccine, the Sydney Morning Herald reported.

Overall, 27 per cent of the population had concerns about the vaccine's safety.

Australia's Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly on Sunday said "confidence is the key" ahead of the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine next month.

Chief Medical Officer Professor Paul Kelly says parts of the community are ‘hesitant’ about vaccines. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Sarah Matray

He said the federal government's $24 million advertising campaign would encourage Australians to get the vaccine when it becomes available.

"We know there are some parts of the community who are more hesitant about vaccines," he said.

"We need to build confidence in this particular vaccine.

"The approvals and such have gone fast, much faster than usual - for a reason, because of that danger that we are in and trying to get back to some sort of normal life.

"But absolutely, and I'll say this again, as we've said many times, there are no shortcuts.

"Every tick that needs to be ticked will be ticked before there is any rollout of this vaccine into the community."

He said there would be tailored messaging for some targeted groups, including migrants.

"It is very important that everyone gets the message in an appropriate language, not only in their own language but appropriate words," he said.

"We need to definitely address them directly, and that is important.

"The more people that can be vaccinated, the better."

The first public rollout of the vaccine is planned to start in the second half of February.

It will be free and not compulsory - but some workplaces may make it mandatory for their employees.

Frontline workers who are most at risk of contracting COVID-19 are first in the queue, including hotel quarantine workers, including passenger transport drivers, and border control staff.

They will secure the COVID-19 vaccine at hospitals where the Pfizer vaccine - that must be stored in freezing temperatures - can be carefully secured.

However, the majority of the population will get their vaccines from respiratory clinics established by the federal government or GP surgeries.

The Health Department was contacted for comment.

Originally published as Surprise group most fearful of vaccine