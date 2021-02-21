Surf’s up for festival of the waves

STOKED: The 2021 Byron Bay Surf Festival will centre its activities at Wategos Beach, Byron Bay.

Surf's up in and out of the water as the 2021 Byron Bay Surf Festival is set to offer a stoked three days for surfers of all levels from February 26 to 28.

Surfers will be swarming from across the state and over the border to compete in the wave riding events.

The festival is also a well-loved event for friends to catch up and relax while watching a film, listening to music or attending a Q&A session.

Tickets are on sale for some amazing events in this year's line-up but don't wait or you could miss out.

Friday, February 26:

The official opening with live music and special guests.

The next best thing to paddling out and catching a wave is to watch a great surf film or two.

At 3.30pm A Life of Endless Summers: The Bruce Brown Story will have its Australian big screen film premiere with introduction by special Byron Bay guest and on the great surf filmmakers and photographers, Dick Hoole at the Byron Theatre, tickets details here.

From 6pm - 10pm BBSF Official Opening will feature a Welcome to Country, special guests, a short films from Patagonia, Pure Scot & Dr Bronners and live music from Billy Otto.

The film Girls Can't Surf will feature a world champion Q&A with Pauline Menczer and Jodie Cooper, again at the Byron Theatre, ticket details here.

Saturday, February 27:

• Beach clean, surfing competition and live music

• 7-8am Beach clean-up - Venue Wategos Beach (TBC) Free

• 8-5pm Surf Competition - Wategos Wizards - Venue Wategos, Free

• 5-6pm Wizards Awards - Venue Wategos Beach, Free

• 6-10pm Special Event Live Music with Dear Doonan, Food Trucks - Venue Woodys Surf Club - tickets here.

Sunday, February 28:

• Freestyle and stoke, wrap party and awards

• 7-8am Fluoro Friday Surfing, grouping. Supporting mental health (TBC) Free

• 8-3pm Freestyle & Stoke Surf Sessions - Venue Wategos, Free

• 3-5pm Freestyle & Stoke Awards - Venue Wategos, Free.