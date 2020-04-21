Surf’s up but stick to the rules as big fines are ‘not worth it’

Kieren Perrow and Soli Bailey who represented Byron Boardriders at this year's Nudie Teams Challenge National finals in Newcastle. Both are looking forward to next year when things get back to normal.

Kieren Perrow and Soli Bailey who represented Byron Boardriders at this year's Nudie Teams Challenge National finals in Newcastle. Both are looking forward to next year when things get back to normal.

Its been a great couple of weeks for swell with some great barrels to be had and as surfers, this has to be our favourite time of the year, when every day we wake up we are greeted with clean off shore conditions and still warm water.

With everything going on re Covid-19, surfers can retain some sort of sanity, because out there at the moment there is a lot of anxiety and mental anguish.

We are not getting through this whole thing unscathed by any means, with quite a few incidents being brought to my attention, one where a local woman and her two young children were aggressively abused at Broken Head by a couple of guys in a van with Victorian plates. And this is just one of many.

So be careful out there, and remember, everyone is a bit on edge out there. It’s pretty obvious a lot of people, backpackers, visitors, and yes locals, have had a gut full of the restrictions: don’t go there, don’t do that, threats of fines, it’s all wearing thin along with everyone’s patience.

Does anyone remember how to count to ten? Worth a try.

Of course it’s about now as surfers we are heading to Bali or somewhere in Indo, but, that’s another thing taken away from us, and there is definitely no light at the end of the tunnel there, as we dream of just how many uncrowded waves are going unridden.

But I know as travelled surfers, our hearts and prayers are with our Bali and Indo friends as they fight for survival in remote places.

It was sad to hear last week that the Skullcandy Contest at Lennox Head had to be cancelled.

But Le Ba Boardriders made the early call to give all competitors, some from overseas, and their sponsors, plenty of notice.

With that in mind an upcoming decision regarding The Park Hotel, BK Classic and Willsy X Groms will be made in coming weeks.

Byron Boardriders Club are currently looking at all options available.

Surfers need to be aware of the rules or laws that are currently in place regarding surfing in your residential postcode area.

On Monday the police did a blitz in the local areas, Lennox Head, and Byron. This resulted in over $27,000 in fines being issued to surfers. $1000 per person is not worth it no matter how good the surf is.

But my question is this, are the backpackers being included? I suspect probably not, so they are able to sleep in their vans where they want and travel to where ever they want.

It’s an issue that has been overlooked. So be aware of the area you are surfing in as the police are checking rego plates with addresses and if you are out of your area you are done.