Surfing school engagement

Gary Morgan | 11th May 2017 12:10 PM
NEW SENSATIONS: The Clontarf boys enjoying the waves at Clarkes Beach.
NEW SENSATIONS: The Clontarf boys enjoying the waves at Clarkes Beach.

WE HAD an awesome weekend in The Bay last week with good fun waves at most beaches as well as perfect weather for the big swim on Sunday.

The Winter Whales pulled together another great event with swimmers racing across The Bay for charity.

I had the pleasure to take students surfing from the Clontarf Foundation for the past few years with another group down last week.

Byron Bay's Nathan Baunach is now working as one of the directors at Clontarf and with the help from Daniel Blades we had another great bunch of young men get plenty of waves here at Clarkes Beach. Clontarf colleges aims to improve the education, discipline, life skills, self-esteem and employment prospects of young Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander men.

Since opening its first academy for 25 boys in 2000, the foundation has grown to cater for more than 5600 boys in 92 schools across Western Australia, Northern Territory, Victoria, New South Wales and Queensland. These kids get the chance to surf with style as well as sea kayaking with Kurt Tutts' Go Sea Kayaks.

The Clontarf kids are an incredible bunch of young Australians who are also passionate about their Australian Rules and rugby league and through engagement with sport the academies provide an important linkage to school for those who would otherwise not attend or have low school attendance.

Academy activitiesfocus on education, leadership, employment, healthy lifestyles, life skills and football.

CLONTARF foundation kids carve the waves at Clarkes.

