CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD: George Greenough and his unique handmade surfboard.
News

Surfing legend helps helicopter service

2nd Jul 2018 12:11 PM

BYRON surfing legend, George Greenough is once again lending his support to the region's Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter donating one of his prized handmade surf boards for a September 13 online auction.

George has been a longtime supporter of the service and is an avid believer in the need to have a rescue helicopter in our region to help save lives along the coast.

"Why do I support the Service? Because they deliver a world-class aero-medical rescue service,” Mr Greenough said. "They are saving peoples lives of those who have been attacked by sharks as well as other life-threatening injuries.”

Regional Marketing Manager with the Service, Zeke Huish said, "It was a thrill to see the look on George's excited face as I walked him through our new facility.”

"George has written us numerous letters of support over the years,” Mr Huish said. "To see and hear his reactions firsthand was very special.”

To find out more visit Unique Surf Auction at: www.facebook.com/groups /549399798787764/about/

custon surf board george greenough life saving westpac rescue helicopter
Byron Shire News

