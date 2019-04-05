Surfing fraternity gathers to thank rescue service

FRIENDLY COMPETITION: Mick Fanning and Danny Wills prepare to paddle out for their heat.

THE Kirra Teams Challenge was held last weekend at D'bah, with 36 clubs from around Australia competing.

Byron got off to a flying start and on day two were leading the field but, as history shows, if you are not consistently getting first places in the heats, you are not going to win.

So a couple of thirds and fourth ended up hurting us but conditions were very ordinary and surfers needed an element of luck.

The heat of the weekend had to be between Kirra's Mick Fanning and Byron's Danny Wills, with Mick showing he is only fresh off the World Tour and easily won the heat, with Willsy third.

Byron Boardriders finished 11th overall, with PtLookout taking out first place and, surprisingly, Snapper in 16th and Merewether in 17th.

It is with some sadness this week that we report on the passing of David "Baddy” Treloar from Angourie.

David was surfing last Thursday and came into the beach not feeling well and died on the beach.

Baddy's good friend Chris Rekko Bourke, from Broken Head, said Baddy featured in the legendary surf movie Morning of the Earth.

In the movie Baddy is surfing Angourie along with the song Simple Ben.

Originally from Manly, Baddy Treloar was a surfing pioneer who moved to Angourie in the early 1970s to surf the unique and magical waves at Angourie Point.

He lived for surfing, fishing and shaping surfboards and was respected as a waterman by many.

He lived through the era when surfers were frowned upon but they knew the lifestyle they wanted and chased it regardless of what mainstream society thought of them.

A paddle-out for David will be held at 10am sharp tomorrow at Spookys.

Baddy was 67. Vale David Treloar.

Our next club round is this Sunday, so don't forget to register for the event on our website via "live heats”. A big thanks to our round sponsors Slice Pizzeria and Guzman y Gomez for their support.

From 2pm this Saturday at the Park Hotel, Suffolk Park, there will be a community get-together to celebrate Sam Edwardes' recovery from a shark attack at the Belongil a few weeks ago.

Come along win something, hear Sam's story and have a bite to eat and a beer.

Thanks go to Balter Beer and the Park Hotel. All funds raised go to the rescue helicopter.