Surfing for locals in need

9th Mar 2017 10:42 AM
GIVING: Board Meeting committee members Kim Dewar (at left) and Debbie Ginger (at right) with business donors Brandon Norton from Byron Cruise and Travel and Xenya Baird-Watson from Byron Hot Bread Shop.
GIVING: Board Meeting committee members Kim Dewar (at left) and Debbie Ginger (at right) with business donors Brandon Norton from Byron Cruise and Travel and Xenya Baird-Watson from Byron Hot Bread Shop. Christian Morrow

NORTH coast locals love to dig deep for a worthwhile cause especially when surfing is involved.

On Saturday March 25 the Northern Rivers Board Meeting Surf Charity Event will be held at Lennox Head.

"Each year The Board Meeting draw on the enthusiasm and generosity of the surfing and business communities to participate in an amateur surfing competition where the emphasis is on having fun and helping raise funds for the charity,” said Board Meeting committee member Kim Dewar.

"It is also a great opportunity to get businesses together in the water, have a good time whilst giving something back to the community and enjoy the best feeling of helping kids in need.”

Corporate teams of four surfers take to the water in heats to battle it out. The competition is open to young, old, amateur, pro, male and female.

This year one of The Board Meeting beneficiaries is Kaia, a local girl aged 15 years old who lives at home with her mum and dad and younger brother in Ballina.

Her disability diagnosis is developmental delay, Autism Spectrum Disorder, severe epilepsy with regular grand mals and body drops and asthma. Kaia requires consistent and constant one to one supervision and support for personal care and aides for transport and access to school and the community.

Funds raised from the event this year will support the purchase of a new, modified and OT approved wheelchair for Kaia.

"All funds raised will go directly to kids in need in the Northern Rivers area. The committee are all volunteers so every cent raised goes to the families in need,” said Ms Dewar.

"You can also donate items for the raffles and auction which is held at Club Lennox during the presentations straight after the surfing event.

"Once again Bruce Mackenzie from ABC Radio will be MC and Auctioneer so there is guaranteed to be lots of laughs.

Entry forms are available on The Board Meeting Northern Rivers Facebook page or email nr@theboardmeeting.org.au

For information or to donate call Kim Dewar on 0417702239.

Topics:  byron cruise and travel byron hot bread shop debby ginger kim dewar northern rivers board meeting surfing charity

