Surfers can now compete in online competition

NEW IDEA: Lennox Head junior surfer Juniper Harper. Junior surfers can now compete in an online series. Photo Ben Stagg / Surfing Queensland

FAR North Coast junior surfers can now compete in an online series launched by Surfing New South Wales.

All junior regional titles scheduled for the 2020 have been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The new competition targets all surfers who have existing video surfing clips at beaches within NSW from this year.

The clips can be uploaded to a platform supplied by Surfing NSW for online judging.

Accredited judges will determine the winners of each division, scoring each wave from 0-10 based off judging criteria in the Surfing Australia 2020 rule book.

The Ocean and Earth NSW Junior Web Surfing Titles will host divisions for U18 male, U18 female, U16 male, U16 female, U14 male, U14 female, U12 male, U12 female.

Entries are now open and close on May 10.

Regional titles were originally scheduled to run from the Far North Coast right down to the South Coast over April and May.

The regionals are the starting point and pathway to the Havaianas NSW Grommet State Titles, Woolworths NSW Junior State Titles, and Australian Junior Titles.

At present, the Havaianas NSW Grommet State Titles and Woolworths NSW Junior State Titles are still slated to take place on the scheduled dates.

Surfing NSW has also postponed the NSW Longboard and SUP Titles until a further date.

The events were originally scheduled to run back-to-back in Port Stephens from April 30-May 5.

The results of the NSW Longboard and SUP Titles decide the NSW Team for the upcoming Australian Longboard and SUP Titles which get decided later in 2020.