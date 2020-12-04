Menu
Felicity Palmateer has tackled some of the world’s biggest waves, but this short film has given her a chance to “intertwine art and surfing”.
Surfing

Surfer makes waves by stripping nude

4th Dec 2020 12:31 PM

Australian professional big wave surfer Felicity Palmateer has released a short film, in which she tackles waves across the globe au naturel.

The 28-year-old's nude surfing safari is showcased in Skin Deep, a film released last week which she described as "incredibly empowering".

"By embracing my femininity it helped immensely with my self-esteem and self-acceptance," Palmateer said, as reported by The Courier-Mail.

"The ocean has been my playground, it has shaped my life since I was young; as has art.

"I use both surfing and art as forms of meditation, motivation and as escapism. I feel most comfortable when I'm either in the water surfing, or creating.

"To be able to intertwine art and surfing in such an intimate way in a project like Skin Deep has been so satisfying."

Palmateer embarked on a very unique journey.
The four-minute film was shot in Fiji, Hawaii, Western Australia and northern NSW, and was put together by a small team of professional filmmakers.

"Stepping outside of your comfort zone, in whatever form that takes, will result in growth," Palmateer posted to Instagram.

"Skin Deep was definitely fun - nothing life-threatening, but certainly challenging. And even though I was working with some of my closest friends, a tight-knit bunch of absolute professionals, I was still nervous, scared and had to face personal doubt.

"But I'm glad for the outcome. I'm glad I listened to my intuition. Surfing nude, in these amazing, remote (and not so remote) locations, was completely freeing."

She sure is brave.
Skin Deep's producer Johnathan "JJ" Jenkins - who is also Palmateer's partner - conceded it was "very tricky" to gather the footage in private.

"It was essential we sought trusted, professional operators," Jenkins said.

"Not only to ensure Felicity could feel comfortable performing, but so that we could travel discreetly to particularly special areas and avoid people, other cameras and crowds."

At Cowaramup Bombora in 2015, Palmateer successfully surfed the biggest wave ever ridden by an Australian woman.

