Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A surfer has been taken to hospital after an accident at North Coast beach.
A surfer has been taken to hospital after an accident at North Coast beach.
News

Surfer flown to hospital for urgent treatment after accident

Liana Boss
3rd Nov 2020 2:10 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MAN has been flown to hospital after a surfing accident in Byron Bay.

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter said in a statement they were tasked to Byron Central Hospital at 12.20pm to carry out an urgent medical transfer.

"The Helicopter Critical Care Medical Team have stabilised the 50 year old male patient who is suffering a serious internal bleed following a surfing accident," the statement said.

The man has been flown to Gold Coast University Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

He is expected to receive urgent specialist treatment.

byron central hospital byron surfing gold coast university hospital surfing accident westpac life saver rescue helicopter service
Byron Shire News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        LIFTED: Red alert for blue-green algae at lake ends

        LIFTED: Red alert for blue-green algae at lake ends

        News THE alert was raised by Ballina Shire Council two weeks ago.

        Missing man found safe and well in Ballina

        Missing man found safe and well in Ballina

        News Police have thanked the community for helping find the 56-year-old

        The SCU degree that’s had enrolments skyrocket by 116%

        Premium Content The SCU degree that’s had enrolments skyrocket by 116%

        News There are some surprising additions to the list of the most popular courses.

        Dad threw ‘demon’ baby into Tweed River, court hears

        Premium Content Dad threw ‘demon’ baby into Tweed River, court hears

        News Baby was found washed up in Surfers Paradise two days after