Surfer flown to hospital for urgent treatment after accident

A surfer has been taken to hospital after an accident at North Coast beach.

A MAN has been flown to hospital after a surfing accident in Byron Bay.

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter said in a statement they were tasked to Byron Central Hospital at 12.20pm to carry out an urgent medical transfer.

"The Helicopter Critical Care Medical Team have stabilised the 50 year old male patient who is suffering a serious internal bleed following a surfing accident," the statement said.

The man has been flown to Gold Coast University Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

He is expected to receive urgent specialist treatment.