GIG: Staff at the Park Hotel in Suffolk Park have also offered to donate their wages for the evening.
News

Surfboards, schnitzels and beer at RFS fundraiser

Javier Encalada
8th Jan 2020 1:50 PM

BEER, schinitzels and surfboards will be the main attractions at a bushfire fundraiser to be held at the Park Hotel in Suffolk Park.

The venue announced the event via their social media.

“Our beautiful country needs our support now more than ever,” they said.

“​Devastating bushfires are burning across the nation, significantly impacting lives, communities, livelihoods, and our wildlife.

Partners in the fundraiser are Stone & Wood Brewing, Balter Brewing Company, Coopers, Two Suns, Global Food & Wine, RatPack Travel, artist John Santucci, local business The Social Game and Byron Bay Boardriders, among others,

Organisers said there will be some well-known local judges and auctioneers at the event.

“We’ll have Douglas Rowley, head of Byron Bay Rural Fire Brigade, ABC reporter Bruce Mackenzie and Freddo from Bryon Bay Board Riders auctioning off surfboards on the night”

The hotel pledged to donate $5 from every schnitzel sold on the evening, plus all profits from Stone and Wood, Balter Brewing, Coopers Brewery and Two Suns beers sold.

The pub’s staff have also pledged to donate their wages from the night.

Live music will be pumping from 4pm until late.

At the Park Hotel, 223 Broken Head Rd, Suffolk Park, on Thursday, January 16, from 4pm.

Byron Shire News

