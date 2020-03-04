Surf whips up strong start to Boardriders season

Luna Elkerton, Ebony Conrick, Manon Pouget, Jade Stewart and Wyana Sewell prepare to paddle out for their first Byron Bay Boardriders heat for 2020.

IT WAS game on last Sunday when Byron Bay Boardriders kicked off their 2020 Club Season with the biggest turnout in the club’s history.

Well done to our new committee that has been doing weeks of lead up work to ensure everything ran smoothly and to everyone that pitched in on the day to help with setting up, plus food, and of course the judging of heats.

Judging will always be an issue but remember sometimes things go your way and sometimes they don’t.

But one thing that did go our way was the weather and the waves with contestable surf all day long and some great surfing being seen throughout the day.

Poor effort award of the day goes to the backpacker brigade with little surfing ability who did their best and tried to hassle our young girls and ladies divisions. Really?



Show some respect in and out of the water please.

Some of the winners were, Push-in Micros, Dare, Push-in mixed Oscar Skelly, Girls 14s Lulu Walker, Boys 14s Mac Brindley, Girls U18 Manon Pouget, Boys U18 Marki Cameron, O35s Guy Walker, Open Womens Manon Pouget, Open Mens Stu Campbell, 050s Phil Pountney.

Overall just a great day, great surf, and great people.

Possible Round 2 before the end of month so keep checking BBB web site, Instagram, Facebook for updates.

Our Club Rounds are governed by weather and wave conditions, school holidays, and major events, so always check for updates.

Check BBB Live Heats for all results.