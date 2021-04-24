Surf life savers in COVID lockdown at competition

Athletes at the Australian surf life saving championships have been sent into lockdown after the COVID scare in WA.

Top surf life savers competing at the Australian surf life saving championships on the Sunshine Coast are now in lockdown after a COVID-19 scare in Western Australia.

It is understood around 15 athletes from Western Australia were due to contest finals on the Sunshine Coast on Saturday on the final day of the nine-day championships. There were also a number of athletes and officals who had not made finals affected.

Two North Cottesloe boat crew were due to contest the surfboat finals but along with other athletes voluntary withdrew with rivals clubs helping pack their equipment for them.

The 2021 Australian surf life saving championships is across three beaches on the Sunshine Coast.

Surf Life Saving Australia contacted affected athletes on Friday night and it is understood all athletes were on their way or planning to be COVID tested on Saturday with the life saving community rallying behind the clubbies and offering any assistance required.

All Western Australian Clubs, officials and members were contacted by SLSA to ensure that they comply with the Public Health Order.

A man who caught the virus in a Perth quarantine hotel and then flew to Melbourne without knowing he was a carrier saw Perth plunged into a three-day lockdown.

The Australian surf life saving championships were cancelled last year.

The Queensland government said on Friday night that people in Queensland who had been in either the Perth or Peel region on or since April 17 are required to comply with WA's lockdown measures.

This means they are required to undergo a COVID-19 test on the weekend and remain at home until they receive a negative result.

New Zealand, Victoria, Queensland, Tasmania, South Australia and the Northern Territory closed their borders to arrivals from Perth on Friday night.

The Australian championships have run over nine days and are due to conclude on Saturday. Pic: HarvPix.

This year close to 6000 people have been competing on the Sunshine Coast.

An innovative system was developed for the event to track the whereabouts of all athletes while at the competition sites spreads across Maroochydore, Alex Headland and Mooloolaba.

Surf life saving was behind the development of the system which clocks athletes in and out of different beach areas at the Australian championships via a chip on their accreditation passes

This means the whereabouts of all athletes, officials, staff and contractors has been recorded when on site across the nine day carnival.

