Psychedelic Porn Crumpets played Falls Festival Byron Bay.
Entertainment

Surf festival organisers reveal musical line-up

29th Jan 2020 2:15 PM
BYRON Bay Surf Festival has announced West Australian rock ’n’ roll outfit Psychedelic Porn Crumpets will be playing at the event in February.

Garage band Goons of Doom and dream weaver Didirri will also be performing.

This year marks 10 years of the festival bringing together surf, music, art, films and more.

There will be musical acts on show at the Byron Bay Brewery band room every night throughout the festival, which runs from February 14–16.

Tickets are $25 for the Friday night, running from 9pm – midnight, with Didirri, Tay Oskee and Fiona Franklin performing.

The Saturday night (9pm – midnight) will feature Goons of Doom, Radolescent and Cupid and the Stupids, tickets $25.

Sunday night (6–10pm) will set you back $30 and features Psychedelic Porn Crumpets, 100 and Violent Monks.

The shows will be at Byron Bay Brewery, 1 Skinners Shoot Rd, Byron Bay.

Also part of the festival, there will be a film premiere, a free opening party at Sunset Cinema and more.

Friday, February 14, will have an art show and official opening party, both free events.

Saturday will see surf markets, the surf competition, shaka events and more.

There will be Fluoro Sunday, supporting mental health, at Wategos on Sunday, February 16, along with freestyle surfing, awards and a party to close off the festival.

For more information and tickets, visit www.byronbaysurffestival.com.au.

Byron Shire News

