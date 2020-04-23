Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login

Performance evaluation of humpback whale-inspired shortboard surfing fins based on ocean wave fieldwork
News

Surf better with new whale-inspired fins

Javier Encalada
23rd Apr 2020 9:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RESEARCHERS from Australia and America have created a set of surfboard fins that can help a surfer generate more power into a wave, as well as turn better.

The fins, named Real Whale, copy humpbacks' fins that reduce drag through water, including their bony protrusions on the front of their fins called tubercles.

When compared to standard commercial fins, the team found the Real Whale fins were able to allow a skilled surfer to improve their performance relative to a pro-ranked surfer.

According to results published today (Wednesday) in science journal Plos One, researchers from the University of Wollongong's Global Challenges Program and American organisations DIVE and LLC have completed the first study "to present evidence of dynamic roll, pitch and yaw performance of tubercled designs".

The research explains that a humpback's survival depends on controlling its massive body in fast moving, turbulent flow.

"If their flippers do not perform maximally in a variety of conditions, they lose because they cannot capture prey. It is well-known that surfers will not win during surfing competitions if their equipment (e.g. fins) does not perform maximally. Surfboard and surfing fin hydrodynamics, and surfer performance have been investigated. However, reports combining studies coupling fin design with surfer performance are scarce," the study reads.

The study concluded shortboards fitted with Real Whale fin designs showed a widespread increase in performance.

"It was demonstrated that using Real Whale designs can improve a surfer's performance.

"For example, the performance of a Skill Level 8 surfer using control fins is similar compared to a Skill Level 9 (WCT) surfer in the minority (41 per cent) of the analysed performance means.

"In contrast, the similarity increases to 82 per cent when the Skill Level 8 surfer uses Real Whale fins.

"This indicates that it may be possible for surfers to obtain a performance advantage in competitive surfing using Real Whale fin designs."

Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Every TAFE course in NSW you can do for FREE

        premium_icon Every TAFE course in NSW you can do for FREE

        News Dozens of short online TAFE courses across NSW are completely free after the government teamed up with the sector to boost your skills amid the COVID-19 crisis

        Allow extra time for detours at Crystal Creek bridge

        Allow extra time for detours at Crystal Creek bridge

        News Detours will add up to 20 minutes travelling time

        Five obscure sports you can do post-coronavirus

        premium_icon Five obscure sports you can do post-coronavirus

        News MOST sports are closed down due to the coronavirus pandemic but here are five more...

        How do you feel about sending your kids back to school?

        premium_icon How do you feel about sending your kids back to school?

        News HOW are our schools preparing for students to return?