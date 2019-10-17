Menu
SPECIAL ARTIST: Byron Shire resident and The Cat Empire co-frontman, Harry James Angus.
'Surf-adelica' tunes for Music in the Valley

17th Oct 2019 11:00 AM

THIS year's Music in the Valley will feature a performance by Harry James Angus from The Cat Empire.

Harry James Angus said he's excited to play at the event for the first time.

"Music in the Valley is not your traditional school fete, it's more like a music festival in a hidden valley,” he said.

”I'll be playing a one-off 'Surf-adelica' performance with some of my favourite local and interstate musicians; it should be fun.”

The event, a fundraiser for Main Arm Upper Public School, will be held at the school grounds, 10 minutes out of Mullumbimby, this Sunday from noon-6pm.

The event's musical line-up also includes children's rock 'n' roll sensation Bunny Racket and Irish-born singer songwriter Aine Tyrrell.

P&C president Damien Curtis said the free event would also offer an official Lego World, where giant Lego creations will be displayed next to a play area, pony rides, jumping castles, a crystal hunt, sideshow alley, face painting, African dance, Spaghetti Circus workshops, jewellery and pottery making, plus a children's disco hosted by The Cassettes.

"We've also made sure there's plenty of fun for the adults, including local artisan stalls, vintage garage sale, a range of global food stalls including wood-fired pizza, Byron Bay Coffee & cakes, and a licensed bar serving beer and wine,” he said.

Entry is free, with parking by gold coin donation.

