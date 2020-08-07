Supporting local business more important than ever

As the border closes again, people are being encouraged to support local.

As the border closes again, people are being encouraged to support local.

AS Queensland prepares to shut its borders once more this weekend, Tweed businesses will need every bit of support they can from locals, warns Tweed mayor Katie Milne.

As of 1am on Saturday, August 8, the Queensland border will shut to all NSW and ACT residents and any Queenslander wishing to return, will have to self-isolate at their own expense in hotels.

While exemptions will apply for cross border residents, photographic identification and proof of address is expected to be required when applying for a border pass.

But Cr Milne has urged Tweed residents to stay local and support local businesses.

“With the border closing and the Queensland Premier encouraging Queensland residents to stay in their state, it’s more important than ever we give our local businesses the support they need to keep going through these difficult times,” Cr Milne said.

Tweed Shire Mayor Katie Milne

“In particular, pay a visit to Tweed Heads businesses who have been struggling with traffic from the border closures.

“You can check the travel times on Google Maps as the queues to cross the border are often much shorter now at certain times.

“Tweed businesses generally are also likely to see a downturn with the call to Queenslanders to stay home, so please support all our local businesses but, of course, in a COVID safe way observing physical distancing.

“Stay home if you’re sick and consider a face mask as recommended by NSW Health if you are in a crowded place indoors.”

>>SEE MORE: ‘Border bubble’: Plan to allow Qld tourists into parts of NSW

Cr Milne said anyone thinking about their next holiday should consider staying local.

“Council’s Tweed Holiday Parks have been swamped with cancellations from Queenslanders as I’m sure other local accommodation providers have – including for the September school holidays – so it’s a great opportunity for locals to experience our spectacular coastal and hinterland stays,” she said.

Here are some other ways locals can support Tweed businesses safely:

1. Take advantage of food delivery and take away services.

2. Shop online with local suppliers.

3. Stay engaged and active by participating in yoga, fitness and art classes online.

4. Help local Tweed businesses grow their social media presence by writing a positive review, inviting friends to like the business page and sharing posts about their updated trading.

5. Stay home if you are sick, wash your hands and practise physical distancing to help keep staff and other customers safe.

6. Buy a gift card from a locally-owned business to spend later.

7. Be patient and say thank you – we’re all in this together.

8. Visit What’s on Tweed for the latest local events, including online events.

9. For local deals, check out visitthetweed.com.au/lovethetweed

Tweed residents and businesses also have access to a council funded COVID-19 Care Package offering more than $600,000 in support, in addition to the government support on offer.

For the latest information on COVID-19 restrictions, visit emergency.tweed.nsw.gov.au/coronavirus