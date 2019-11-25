Supporting local artists this Christmas

LOOKING for a locally hand made, sustainable Christmas gift that supports local crafts people?

Then save your pennies up and get along to Federal Hall next Saturday November 30 for the Potter's Christmas Market.

Ten highly regarded ceramicists from the North Coast Ceramics Group will have their wares on display for this one day only event.

It's a golden opportunity to attend one venue, on one day and check out the ceramics from ten different studios- all part of the North Coast Mud Trail.

"This will be a unique opportunity tosee a variety of work from functional pieces, large and small, through to funky ceramic sculptures and decorative works,” Organiser Jo Armstrong said.

"Art lovers can meet the artists and chat about what motivates these creative spirits, and see the breadth of work made here in the Northern Rivers and discover what makes each potter so distinct.

"All works will be for sale so bring your shopping basket, your friends and lovers and come along to the hinterland for a day trip.

"Your purchases will help local artists continue to do what they do best.

Participating studio artists include Suvira McDonald, Sasa Scheiner, Karen Jennings (Tooheys Mill Pottery), Janet Smith, Catherine Lane, Chez Campbell, Amiten O'Keeffe, Robyn Porritt, Peter Pine and Jacqui Sosnowski

The Potters Market is from 9am- 3pm on Saturday November 30 in the Federal Hall at Jaspers Corner, cnr Federal Drive and Roses Road.