Supporting good coffee cause

THE NORTH Rivers Community Foundation knows good coffee and a good idea when they see it.

So they have just granted $5,000 to Byron Community Centre's not for profit coffee shop, The Coffee BOX, to help grow their Coffee BOX work experience program in 2018.

This was one of 18 grants handed out by the Foundation recently.

The Coffee BOX was launched in early 2016, as social enterprise coffee shop that trains and supports local women to move out of disadvantage via work experience and community connection. All funds raised go back into funding the Byron Community Centre's community services and the coffee BOX training program.

"After one year in operation the Coffee BOX is now beginning to thrive. The project builds confidence, employment skills, and community connection. This NRCF grant will help us grow to program and support even more women in 2018. By the end of 2018 we hope to operate as an entirely self-sufficient social enterprise," Shanti Des Fours, Program Coordinator.

"The stats are incredible, over 40% of our graduates are now employed, over 80% of our graduates have reported an increase in community connection, and every single one of our graduates have reported an increase in their self-confidence and skills for employment." Shanti Des Fours, Program Coordinator.

"This program gave me a purpose," said Coffee BOX graduate, Sally.

To support the program pick up a coffee at the Coffee BOX located right next door to the Byron Community Centre, 69 Jonson St Byron Bay.