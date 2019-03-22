Support swells for young Tilly

THERE is still time to put together a crack surf team and take part in the Board Meeting Surf Charity event that hits the water on Saturday, March 30.

The Board Meeting was founded to provide assistance to families of children with disabilities who cannot find support elsewhere.

The charity is run exclusively by volunteers and local community members and as such all money raised goes to local recipients.

One of the beneficiaries they are assisting this year is Matilda (Tilly) Kobier, who lives in Byron Bay.

Tilly was healthy and developing normally until three years ago, when she developed HSV-encephalitis at the age of nine.

Since then she has suffered regular seizures that have placed her life at risk and left her with a further loss of skills.

To assist Tilly, a specialised tandem recumbent bike has been suggested by her physiotherapist so Tilly can enjoy the outdoors, exercise and participate in the community.

The Hase Pino bike is safe if Tilly has a seizure as she is buckled in the front on a custom tandem recumbent seat and won't fall and it allows a friend or family member to steer and stay in control.

Tilly's family has started a MyCause page to raise funds towards the purchase of the bike. The bike is only available in Germany and will need to be assembled when it arrives in Australia by a company located in Noosa. The bike costs more that $13,000.

The Board Meeting Northern Rivers will support Tilly and her family to achieve her goal by meeting any shortfall.

Locals can also support Tilly by going to her MyCause page: Wheels for our "one-in-a-million” Tilly.

"The Board Meeting Surf Charity event is a great opportunity for local businesspeople to come together and have heaps of fun while helping local families,” event organiser Kim Dewar said.

"There was an amazing response last year with more than 100 surfers in business-sponsored teams in the water, and many other businesses contributing items for the auction and raffles held at the after-contest presentations at Club Lennox.”

To learn how you can get involved this year and to fill in an entry form, go to the Board Meeting Northern Rivers Facebook page, email nr@ theboardmeeting.org.au or phone event organiser Kim Dewar on 0417702239.