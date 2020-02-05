Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Capricornia Correctional Centre.
Capricornia Correctional Centre.
News

Support for prison officer spat in face by prisoner

by Chris Clarke
5th Feb 2020 11:50 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A PRISONER spat in the face of a corrections officer during an incident at Capricornia Correctional Centre on Tuesday afternoon.

A prisoner was attending the health centre when he became agitated and spat in the male officer's face, Queensland Corrective Services said.

QCS said the prisoner was restrained without further incident and was taken to the detention unit.

"The officer was assessed by staff at the health centre and was then referred to hospital for further treatment," a QCS statement read.

"The centre management is providing support to the officer, his family and his colleagues."

The matter will be referred to the Corrective Services Investigation Unit.

"Prisoners who assault officers may face additional criminal charges and further prison time. They are also subject to internal disciplinary processes, including loss of privileges," QCS' statement read.

attack capricornia correctional centre crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ’Cultural burning’: What is it, why is it good for the land?

        premium_icon ’Cultural burning’: What is it, why is it good for the land?

        News AN evening of short films, learning and discussion about cultural burning of the land will be held tomorrow.

        Traffic delays following Pacific Highway crash

        premium_icon Traffic delays following Pacific Highway crash

        News EMERGENCY services have treated a man for minor injuries following an incident at...

        Long-time author calls it a day after release of final books

        premium_icon Long-time author calls it a day after release of final books

        News The Mullumbimby-based novelist has more than 30 titles to her name

        'Moderate or even major flood' event could hit, BoM warns

        premium_icon 'Moderate or even major flood' event could hit, BoM warns

        Weather Bureau of Meteorology says it is closely monitoring the situation