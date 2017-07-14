Supply and Demand hangs on to win Grafton Cup

SUPPLY and Demand, the $3.20 favourite, might have been out on his legs but still carried enough fortitude to win the $160,000 Grafton Cup (2350m) yesterday.

The four-year-old gelding son of Sebring claimed his fourth race in succession when he outstayed his opposition to beat Get On The Grange ($11) by a short neck with Montauk ($3.80) another length-and-a-quarter away third.

Josh Parr was an emotional young jockey after riding the gelding to a seventh career win in the feature race of the July racing carnival.

Parr had also ridden him when he won the Caloundra Cup at his previous start.

"He travelled a lot better in the Caloundra Cup,” Parr said.

"Today he didn't travel from the 700m to the top of the straight.

"He was out on his legs. Toughness got him home.”

It was Parr's first Grafton Cup.

"I was desperate to win this race,” he said.

"My grandfather used to come here every year and brought me with him. So it was very, very special to win and such a brave run.”

Jockey Josh Parr gives a salute to his grandfather, who was a regular at the July carnival. Adam Hourigan

Trainers Gai Waterhouse and Adrian Bott shared their first Grafton Cup although Waterhouse had already won three times with Rocking On (2006), Queenstown (2014) and Bonfire (2015).

Neither Waterhouse nor Bott were on hand yesterday with stable representative Neil Paine in charge.

He said a lot of the credit had to go to Bott with Waterhouse away on holidays but in constant contact.

"Adrian deserves a lot of the credit because he planned this horse's races,” Paine said.

"While Gai has been away he's put him through his paces.

"He had to work to get across and was going up three kilograms too. Had 58.5kg today too so that was a real good effort.

"There was always a query whether he'd stay but he showed that at Caloundra and topped it off today.”