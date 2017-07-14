News

Supply and Demand hangs on to win Grafton Cup

Geoff Newling | 14th Jul 2017 5:30 AM
Supply and Demand wins the Grafton Cup.
Supply and Demand wins the Grafton Cup. Matthew Elkerton

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

SUPPLY and Demand, the $3.20 favourite, might have been out on his legs but still carried enough fortitude to win the $160,000 Grafton Cup (2350m) yesterday.

The four-year-old gelding son of Sebring claimed his fourth race in succession when he outstayed his opposition to beat Get On The Grange ($11) by a short neck with Montauk ($3.80) another length-and-a-quarter away third.

Josh Parr was an emotional young jockey after riding the gelding to a seventh career win in the feature race of the July racing carnival.

Parr had also ridden him when he won the Caloundra Cup at his previous start.

"He travelled a lot better in the Caloundra Cup,” Parr said.

"Today he didn't travel from the 700m to the top of the straight.

"He was out on his legs. Toughness got him home.”

It was Parr's first Grafton Cup.

"I was desperate to win this race,” he said.

"My grandfather used to come here every year and brought me with him. So it was very, very special to win and such a brave run.”

Jockey Josh Parr gives a salute to his grandfather, who was a regular at the July carnival.
Jockey Josh Parr gives a salute to his grandfather, who was a regular at the July carnival. Adam Hourigan

Trainers Gai Waterhouse and Adrian Bott shared their first Grafton Cup although Waterhouse had already won three times with Rocking On (2006), Queenstown (2014) and Bonfire (2015).

Neither Waterhouse nor Bott were on hand yesterday with stable representative Neil Paine in charge.

He said a lot of the credit had to go to Bott with Waterhouse away on holidays but in constant contact.

"Adrian deserves a lot of the credit because he planned this horse's races,” Paine said.

"While Gai has been away he's put him through his paces.

"He had to work to get across and was going up three kilograms too. Had 58.5kg today too so that was a real good effort.

"There was always a query whether he'd stay but he showed that at Caloundra and topped it off today.”

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  grafton cup 2017 horse racing northern rivers sport

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
$35m start-up hub for our region's entrepreneurs

$35m start-up hub for our region's entrepreneurs

A NEW $35 million start-up hub will provide a world-class landing pad for regional start-ups to tap into global networks, customers and investment.

Win a $50,000 Mother's Gift

Shoreline, ridden by Matthew Paget, cruises to a win in the $50,000 Mother's Gift at Grafton.

Shoreline had a comfortable win in the opening race at Grafton Cup

Family friends and cycling mates to farewell Colin Hadwell

CYCLING'S GENTLEMAN: Much-loved Byron Bay cyclist Col Hadwell enjoying the Cycling Queensland 2016 ride from Woodford to Hervey Bay. Mr Hadwell was considered one of cycling's true gentleman by all who rode with him. He died from a fatal accident after crashing on Bangalow Rd on July 4.

Moving farewell for much-loved Byron cyclist

Will the Petria Thomas Pool reopen in time for summer?

SWIMMING: Pool

Petria Thomas Pool on track to open on September 1

Local Partners

West Byron DA considered 'unprofessional'

A HEALTHY number of residents attended Byron Shire Council's extraordinary meeting last Thursday.

Nuffin' like throwing muffins at children's author

MUFFIN MAN: Children's author Tristan Bancks gets inundated with muffins

It's not every day you get hammered with flying muffins

Athlete faces tough new obstacle on TV

Olympic gymnast Larrissa Miller tackling the tough course.

She's no stranger to stepping outside of her comfort zone

George Ezra pulls out of Splendour in the Grass

Punters at Splendour in the Grass 2016 at Byron Bay. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

Due to unforeseen scheduling issues George Ezra is unable to make it

Dandyman has a snazztastic new show

STAR: Byron Shire's Dandyman (Daniel Oldaker).

Daniel Oldaker is back to local stages with a brand new show

GoT actor’s dramatic hint on new season

Game of Thrones actor John Bradley reveals why his character Sam Tarly is being kept around.

King Judah Kelly recounts his journey to The Voice crown

Judah Kelly performs on The Voice. Supplied by Channel 9.

Laidley singer Judah Kelly won The Voice 2017.

How Woody's wife reacted to orgy story

Woody Harrelson and wife Laura Louie attend the War for the Planet Of The Apes premiere in NYC. Picture: Charles Sykes/Invision/APSource:AP

Woody Harrelson never told his wife about infamous foursome sting

Osher’s ‘super strange’ Offspring cameo

Asher Keddie and Osher Gunsberg in a scene from season seven of Offspring. Supplied by Channel 10.

THE Bachelor host's 'trippy’ Offspring experience.

GoT star gushes over ‘brilliant’ sex scene

Emilia Clarke, aka the Mother of Dragons, thanked Game of Thrones creators for writing in a powerful sex scene for her character.

EMILIA Clarke thanked the show's creators for a racy scene.

Taboo's anti-hero is a man of his times

Tom Hardy in a scene from the TV series Taboo.

Tom Hardy’s complex character takes on the superpowers of the day.

What's on the big screen this week

Ansel Elgort and Lily James in a scene from the movie Baby Driver.

ANSEL Elgort put the pedal to the metal in Baby Driver.

Rural living in Ultra Convenient Blue Ribbon Location

119 Lawlers Lane, Bangalow 2479

House 5 3 2 Offers Invited

Located just minutes out of Bangalow and Newrybar on a tightly held quiet country lane this double brick home is a fine example of quality and thoughtful design .

MASSIVE PRICE DROP - MUST SELL

51/12 Hazelwood Close, Suffolk Park 2481

House 3 2 1 $770,000 ...

This modern architecturally designed townhouse is situated in the very popular 'Forest Glades' complex. With 2 stories and being well positioned close by the...

Stunning Architect Designed and Master Built Home

7 Staghorn Court, Bangalow 2479

House 5 3 2 Contact Agent

Architect designed and built by local master builders Motif; this property has a blend of grand and subtle, an attention to detail, and a quality of finish that...

Style, Serenity &amp; Lifestyle Just Minutes To Byron

5 Bay Vista Lane, Ewingsdale 2481

House 5 3 2 Auction, if not...

The best of both worlds! Enjoy the buzz of Byron then retreat to the serenity of your private lifestyle acreage located within minutes of the town centre and...

Luxury Beachside Investment

25/33-35 Childe Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 2 2 Contact Agent

Do not miss this opportunity to purchase a luxury beach house directly opposite Belongil Beach and close to all amenities with great returns. Newly refurnished...

Private Bali Oasis In Town

1/86 Bangalow Road, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 2 1 Contact Agent

Set on 439m2 of land this very private 2 bedroom townhouse is surrounded by beautiful, established tropical gardens. This creates the feeling of a Balinese...

First Home Buyers &amp; Investors - A Rare Opportunity

4/14 MacKay Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 2 1 1 $630,000 to...

Situated at the top of a hill with a perfect north aspect and even a glimpse of the ocean and lighthouse! This modern renovated 2 bedroom apartment represents one...

Fantastic Family Home Or Beachside Investment

2B Beachcomber Drive, Byron Bay 2481

House 5 2 2 $1,120,000 to...

This solid brick home is located in one of the quietest settings close to town. The property has a north aspect overlooking a reserve and is only a few minutes...

Large Home + Guest Accommodation In Prime Location

26 Tallowood Crescent, Byron Bay 2481

House 5 3 $1,250,000 to...

Occupying a premium elevated position this large home with guest accommodation is set on 844m2 in a quiet street only a short walk to the beach, town center...

Elevated Site - Adjacent To Beach and Walk To Town

2 Ironbark Avenue, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 1 2 $1,200,000 to...

Set on 1063m2 this very elevated, north facing site is prime for renovation, new home or development . Situated just a few minutes walk to Tallow Beach and the...

Once in a lifetime opportunity to join Rocky's elite

8 Lennox St, The Range is one third of Millionaire's Row.

One third of The Range's 'Millionaire Row' on market

Pint-sized real estate agent seals the deal

YOUNGEST AGENT: Eight year old Gabby Dobbin-Lavery helped seal the deal in her first ever property sale.

Eight year old sells Coast home

Lawmakers urged to lay out welcome mat for pets in flats

Pets can be a major hurdle in securing a rental property.

New laws needed to keep up with property owner's lifestyles

The gap between rich and poor in Bundy just 5km

UPSTAIRS, DOWNSTAIRS: Bundy's three richest and poorest suburbs.

Our highest and lowest earning suburbs

Thousands earmarked for Poppins building restoration

HARDHAT MARY: Renewal works have commenced on Maryborough's iconic Mary Poppins building - the birthplace of author PL Travers.

Funding is split between the council, state and federal governments.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!