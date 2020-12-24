Superyacht crew member tests positive in Cairns

A crew member from a superyacht in Cairns has tested positive to COVID-19 in the region’s first positive case since October.

Health Minister Yvette D'Ath confirmed the case this morning.

Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young said the case was a woman in her 20s.

Dr Young said all of the people who arrived on the superyacht had gone into hotel quarantine except for six crew members who remained on the ship as caretakers.

She said they would now be tested to ensure they don't have the virus.

The superyacht originated in the Maldives, Dr Young said.

The case is one of two new cases in the state today, with the other in south-east Queensland.

It will take the Far North's virus tally to 46 total cases, including one active.

Minister D'Ath said she was frustrated that the Maldives superyacht had not been on the front foot to assist contact tracing teams.

"We are concerned about the super yacht case," she said.

"The superyacht in has not been very cooperative at all.

"We are very disappointed (that) the superyacht (crew) is not co-operating."

The Chief Health Officer said she wanted to "know exactly where (the superyacht had) been and who has come onto that boat while they have been overseas".

"It is a lesson to us all that no matter how long they have been at sea (there's) a risk," she said.

Its understood there has been no contact between superyacht passengers and the Cairns community.

Prior to the new superyacht case, the Far North's official tally had sat at 45 recovered cases since late October.

Most of the region's cases over the past few months have been returning travellers in hotel quarantine, while two cases were also added after workers on a foreign-flagged cargo ship off Weipa were flown to Cairns Hospital for treatment.

The Pacific Hotel on the corner of the Cairns Esplanade and Spence Street has been a designated quarantine hotel operated by the state and federal governments and policed by Queensland police, federal police and the Australian Defence Force personnel since March. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE

Traces of COVID-19 have been found in Cairns wastewater on several occasions in the past few weeks, the most recent of which was on Tuesday, December 15.

A sample taken from the North Cairns Wastewater Treatment Plant on Tuesday last week tested positive for the virus, according to the Cairns and Hinterland Hospital and Health Service.

Anyone with any symptoms of COVID-19, no matter how mild, should get tested immediately.

Ms D'Ath stressed all COVID testing facilities will be open during the Christmas period.

For all testing locations head to Queensland Health's COVID information site.

