Supermarket saviour: ‘There’s still kindness in the world’

Maureen Langton with her shopping docket after a stranger bought her groceries for her. Picture: Tony Martin

Maureen Langton with her shopping docket after a stranger bought her groceries for her. Picture: Tony Martin

A MACKAY pensioner was shocked by a simple act of kindness from a stranger at a supermarket.

In the wake of the coronavirus panic, with states in lockdown and supermarket shelves stripped, 79-year-old Maureen Langton said she was still riding a "high" after a stranger paid for her groceries.

Ms Langton was doing her weekly Thursday shop at the Sydney St Coles when she bumped into a "lovely young man" at the checkout.

He started by helping her load her groceries onto the checkout, she said.

Even as "busy" hoarders stripped the shelves of stocks, Ms Langton said she found all of her groceries.

"I even managed to get toilet paper," she joked.

Woman in 'tears' over panic buying

Mackay Airport reacts to coronavirus flight

CANCELLED, CLOSED, POSTPONED: Drastic moves amid virus fears

Supermarket saviour: Coronavirus act of kindness in Mackay supermarket: A Mackay pensioner has been left in shock by a simple act of kindness from a stranger at a supermarket. In the wake of the coronavirus panic, with states in lockdown and supermarket shelves stripped, 79-year-old Maureen Langton said she was still r

As the scanner beeped away, Ms Langton said they watched as the bill climbed to $106.

"That's a lot of money," she said.

As she pulled out her card, Ms Langton said she was suddenly stopped.

Before she could pay the young man had settled her bill.

It was an act of kindness so startling, Ms Langton said she went into shock.

"Nobody has ever done anything like that for me," she said.

"I can't remember even saying thank you. I can't even remember what he looked like."

Maureen Langton with her shopping docket after a stranger bought her groceries for her. Picture: Tony Martin

Delivering anything big or small to keep business afloat

Coronavirus compliant adventures in Mackay

Mackay business releases coronavirus care package

Now she is on a mission to thank the young man who paid for her groceries

"I wish I knew his name," Ms Langton said.

"It really is such an act of kindness."

In such scary times, Ms Langton said it was elating to share these small moments of compassion.

"There's still kindness in the world," she said. "We do need more people in the world like that."

As a keepsake, Ms Langton said she kept her docket to remind her of her mystery stranger at the checkout.