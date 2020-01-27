Menu
Tweed Coast Raiders' Bodhi and Tyghe Maher at rugby club's the bushfire fundraiser.
Tweed Coast Raiders' Bodhi and Tyghe Maher at rugby club's the bushfire fundraiser.
‘SUPERHUMAN EFFORT’: Unique idea to support fire victims

Jessica Lamb
26th Jan 2020 6:00 PM | Updated: 27th Jan 2020 8:35 AM
AFTER what organisers described as a "superhuman effort", Tweed Coast Raiders Rugby Club with the help of community volunteers raised more than $5000 for the bushfire appeal.

When club secretary Trudy Jameson volunteered to be a drop off point for items to go to bushfire victims, a lot of items could not transported.

Just a few of the tables set and ready to go at the Tweed Coast Raiders rugby club's the bushfire fundraiser.
With the permission of donators, the club held a garage sale for the items which could not be taken on the trucks to fire areas and donated the proceeds.

The money was given to the Chinderah Bay Bushfire Donation Drop Off Centre to be put towards $5000 worth of giftcards for fire affected people's needs.

 

Tweed Coast Raiders' treasurer Casey Edwards (right) with Stephanie Carlsson at rugby club's the bushfire fundraiser.
"It has been an emotional week, floored by the generosity of not only our community but the whole of Australia and support from all over the world," Ms Jameson said.

 

Former NRL titans fullback Mick Gordon at the Tweed Coast Raiders Rugby Club bushfire fundraiser.
"How could you not be affected by what happened, everyone knows someone or had some sentimental value in the fires. We would like to think if that happened in our community other people would do the same for us."

 

Tweed Coast Raiders' committee member and Master Chef Paul O'Brien at rugby club's the bushfire fundraiser.
She estimate 1000 people came through on January 11 to choose from goods set up on 42 tressel tables.

A barbecue and lolly bag fundraiser was also run by the club with all the donations also going to the bushfire appeal.

 

One of the Tweed Coast Raiderettes Bridey McNeven with nephew Jarrah Lanston at rugby club's the bushfire fundraiser.
The club backed up the bushfire fundraiser the following weekend, with a back-to-school stationary sale of donated goods which could not be transported to the fire-affected areas.

