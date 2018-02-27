Superfish back in Ocean Swim Classic

THE Winter Whales Swim Committee has instigated some changes to the Byron Bay Property Sales Ocean Swim Classic and the Byron Bay Mitre 10 Mini Swim for this year.

The swims will be held on Sunday, May 6, and the committee has amended the entry deadlines and reinstated the elite Superfish category.

Entries will now close at 2pm on Saturday, May 5. Entries in person will be accepted at the Byron Bay Surf Life Saving Club Function Hall from 3-5pm on Friday, May 4, and from 2-4pm Saturday, May 5, but will only be accepted in cash or as cheque.

Postal entries should be mailed to arrive on the Thursday before the swim weekend.

To enter the elite Superfish category, a selection choice will pop up at the end of the entry to the Classic's 16-74-year category process.

Elite swimmers have indicated their preference for a swim starting wave for contestants of similar ability, rather than having to swim in their relevant age-based swim start wave.

No prizemoney will be on offer, but the Superfish will have a smaller field and entrants will still be eligible for the Fastest Overall Swimmers trophies.

Visit the event website for information and entries. byronbayoceanswim classic.com.au.