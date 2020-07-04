‘Super Saturday’: Massive pub blitz

Thirsty English punters are planning to rush to the pub as coronavirus restrictions drop in an event dubbed “Super Saturday”.A

Thirsty punters in England are planning to rush to the pub in an event dubbed "Super Saturday" as the government finally relaxes restrictions.

About 23,000 pubs will reopen under the new metre-plus social distancing rules.

Punters are expected to sink 15 million pints from 6am Saturday (UK time) when England's pubs reopen.

But Prime Minister Boris Johnson threatened another lockdown if people are "reckless" and ruin Super Saturday by not following the rules.

"Do not undo the sacrifices you have made with reckless behaviour," he said.

"We do not want to see businesses have to close again."

He also urged drinkers not to get too hammered, saying they should "enjoy summer safely".

The PM also pledged to buy a beer this weekend but warned: "We are not out of the woods yet."

After months of restrictions, England’s pubbed will be stormed by thirsty punters. Picture: Supplied

The Sun reported Prince William quaffed a pint of cider at his local on Friday to show support for the UK's struggling hospitality industry.

Cafés, hairdressers, restaurants, cinemas and theme parks will also reopen.

It comes as the government took the dramatic step to put the East Midlands city of Leicester into lockdown.

The decision was made after was national health experts were sent to the city and reported widespread flouting of social-distancing measures.

The city faces the prospect of remaining in a heightened state of summer lockdown as pubs and restaurants reopen across the rest of England.

Leicestershire police, fearing that some people will seek to defy the restrictions, said that more officers would be on duty this weekend than during New Year's Eve.

On Leicester's "golden mile", usually the heartbeat of Indian culture and business, signs saying "Great to have you back in Leicester" were being replaced by "Stay safe and healthy" warnings.

Among the cluster of jewellery stores, sweet shops and fashion boutiques is Bobby's, a vegetarian restaurant that has served the Gujarati community since 1976.

Enna and Dharmesh Lakhani, who run the business, had been making preparations to reopen this weekend. Mrs Lakhani, 51, said: "It's been devastating. We had our staff training done, our disposable menus ready. Now we don't know what to do."

With AFP

