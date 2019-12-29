Super powers in epic shootout as Wildcats prevail

Casper Ware of the Kings reacts during the Round 13 NBL match between the Sydney Kings and the Perth Wildcats.

PERTH overcome a furious fourth-quarter blitz from Casper Ware to claim a dramatic 98-85 victory over Sydney at Olympic Park on Saturday night.

The Kings were down by five points entering the final quarter when Ware erupted with four long-range bombs to steal the lead.

But Wildcats star Bryce Cotton, who scored a season-high 39 points, showed nerves of steel to ice the win.

Cotton and Ware, who also hit a season-high 33 points, traded clutch shots in front of 11,569 at Sydney's Olympic Park.

Cotton had an answer for every Ware bucket, finishing with a remarkable 13-for-24 shooting, including eight-for-13 from long range.

"It was a great team effort. There were so many spurts where maybe I was going, or Terrico (White) was going," Cotton said.

"Jesse (Wagstaff) definitely hit some big shots down the stretch and Nick (Kay) as well. But that's what our team is about - we have weapons out there.

"And our biggest focus is to try and use them and make teams pick their poison."

White was a third player to record his highest season total, catching fire in the third quarter with 14 of his 24 points.

Kings star Andrew Bogut was aggressive with 15 points and 12 rebounds.

But it wasn't enough to prevent the ladder leaders losing their second straight to their nearest rivals and reigning champions, or celebrate 200-gamer Brad Newley.

With 10 rounds of the regular season remaining, the minor premiership race remains alive.

The Kings were dealt a blow early after revelations import swingman Didi Louzada would miss up to three weeks with a calf injury.