Sunshine Plaza management have extinguished an electrical fire in its switch room this afternoon.
Sunshine Plaza management have extinguished an electrical fire in its switch room this afternoon.
Sunshine Plaza staff extinguish electrical blaze

Sarah Barnham
by
30th Aug 2018 4:58 PM

UPDATE: Sunshine Plaza management have extinguished an electrical fire in its switch room this afternoon.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Service crews were called to investigate about 4.20pm.

A spokeswoman said two firefighters wore protective gear and used a thermal imaging camera to ensure the room was safe.

EARLIER: FIREFIGHTERS have just arrived at the Sunshine Plaza on Maroochydore Rd following reports of a fire.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Service got the call about 4.20pm.

A spokeswoman said two crews were at the scene investigating reports of a fire in a switch room.

