PHOTOS: This holiday home hottest in Queensland

38 Anning Road, Forest Glen, is on the market for $1,495,000.

A five bedroom home on the Sunshine Coast was the hottest property in Queensland this week as the holidays draw to a close for many families.

Data released by realestate.com.au showed the brand new house 15 minutes from Mooloolaba and Maroochydore was the most viewed residential listing in the past seven days.

The agents have been keen to capitalise on holiday activity in the area, offering inspections at any time.

The home is on a large 0.6hectare block.

It's on a large 1.5 acre site at 38 Anning Road, Forest Glen in a newer part of the Sunshine Coast's suburban zones and just seven minutes from Sunshine Coast Grammar School.

Among its charms were designer lighting, shutter and drapes, a large home theatre, loads of storage, seamless indorr-outdoor flow, landscaped gardens and a resort-style pool.

The home has five bedrooms.

The home has 2.7m ceilings, with luxury fixtures and fittings including a soaking tub in the master suite.

The furniture can also be bought separately with the home if wanted, according to the listing.

The house has good indoor-outdoor flow.

There is a soaker tub in the master suite.