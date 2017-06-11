Sunrise Boulevard intersection roundabout nearing end of stage one

Ewingsdale Road and Sunrise Boulevard will be under construction until September this year to install a new dual lane roundabout

THE Sunrise Boulevard roundabout on Ewingsdale Road is underway and is expected to be completed September 27.

Stage one of the intersection project will be completed early July, with a three week delay due to wet weather.

Stage two will start in July and see construction commence on the northern side of the roundabout.

Access to Sunrise Boulevard will be closed during the works.

Motorists will need to utilise alternative access to enter Ewingsdale Road via either Bayshore or Banksia Drive.

Stage one works completed to date include:

- A water main upgrade; the new mains will not be live until the connections are completed both east and west of the road works. Water interruptions to date have been minimal and affected residents will continue to be notified of any disruption to water services during these connections.

- Pavement sub-base gravel layer completed and base gravel layer to be put down by late June.

- Retaining walls on the northern side of Ewingsdale Road have been completed and additional backfilling earth works to be completed in June.

- A temporary footpath from Sunrise Boulevard to the existing crossing of Ewingsdale Road has been put in place and will remain during Stage Two works.

- Subsoil and stormwater drainage works in Stage One have been completed.

- Concrete base completed and the first steel fibre reinforced concrete pour has been completed.

Stage One guardrail, footpath, pedestrian fencing, seal, driveways, final earthworks and pavement spray seal is due to be completed later this month.

Stage Two is currently due to commence Monday, July 3 2017, but may push further into July with the predicted rain.

More information on the project can be found at http://www.byron.nsw.gov.au/road-works/2017/03/13/sunrise-boulevard-intersection-upgrade-ewingsdale-road.