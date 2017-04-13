Sunny and 'perfect' conditions for the long weekend

BOUT TIME: Rainbow over Lismore yesterday, as perfect weather conditions are scheduled for the long weekend. Photo by: LJ Hooker.

WEATHERZONE meteorologists have triple checked all their models to predict "perfect" weather conditions for the Northern Rivers' long weekend.

The sun will shine on BluesFest music festival-goers and visitors to Ballina beaches and Byron Bay, where very light showers on Friday morning are expected to clear completely by Saturday.

Coastal temperatures along the North Coast will hover around the 22 degree mark during the day and drop to 18 at night.

Time to get amongst it for another year of epic music and goodness. Whoopdeedoo!! @bluesfestbyronbay with @verandahmagbyron See yas there people ✌️😃⚡️☔️💃🏻📸❤️ A post shared by Heidi Flumm Photography (@heidiflummphotography) on Apr 12, 2017 at 6:58pm PDT

"It's pretty nice temperatures really," said Weatherzone meteorologist, James Casey.

"Sunday will see some light rain - maybe a sprinkle - but nothing that will cause mud.

"Monday is another sunny day, so it would be a perfect weekend for (holidays)."

Lismore is expected to be a bit dryer and warmer during the day, with a top of 25 degrees on Friday, 26 degrees on Saturday and 25 on Sunday, but dropping to 14 degrees overnight.

#lighthousewalk #byronbay #bluesfest2017 A post shared by Shannon Condon (@max_and_frankie) on Apr 12, 2017 at 5:40pm PDT

The coastline expects southerly push in swell, with three to four foot swells on Friday at south-facing beaches.

"Tallows, will be seeing the most swell, Byron not so much, and then Saturday and Sunday the swell is a little bit more east, so it will drop to two and three foots waves," Mr Casey said.