‘Sugar baby’ reveals truth about Borat

The woman portrayed as a "sugar baby" in Borat 2 isn't actually a professional gold digger, she's just an actor who thought she was performing in a regular comedy.

Macy Chanel appeared in the new mockumentary as an "Instagram influencer" who gives advice on acting sexy and landing a rich man to Borat's daughter, Tutar, who was played by actor Maria Bakalova.

But Chanel now says she really is pursuing a career as an actor and model and is no online "sugar baby."

"I came to Los Angeles a few years ago with stars in my eyes," the 24-year-old told Page Six over email. "I have worked hard in a sometimes cruel and ugly industry to build my resume and will continue to work hard so Sacha [Baron] Cohen will not determine how my acting career is defined."

She was billed as an "Instagram influencer" in the film.

Chanel said she was never told exactly what film she would be appearing in, and was "shocked" when a reporter called and told her she was in Borat 2, which is now streaming on Amazon.

She said she stumbled into the film when she received a "well-crafted email" about a role for "original programming" where she was supposed to help a foreigner learn the ropes of dating in the United States.

While filming, Chanel says she quickly understood it was "more of a comedy."

"Maria is an excellent actor, but at no point did I believe her character was authentic," she said of Bakalova, adding that she "improvised" and "played the part" she was cast to play.

In Chanel's scene, she gives advice to Tutar, who is going to be offered to Vice President Mike Pence as a gift from Borat, played by Cohen.

The California woman said she got a laugh out of the scene, even the part where she acts shocked when Tutar opens a beer bottle with her privates.

"After learning about being in Borat 2, I knew instantly they were going to take the most absurd scenes that had been recorded and without a doubt the 'bottle incident.' So I was extremely curious to see what scenes they grabbed to get the viewership from the audience raving reviews."

Macy Chanel May says she was an actor hired to take part in Borat 2.

The Texas native says that during her time acting, she has learned the hard way that Hollywood isn't as glamorous as it seems.

"I would like to act for a few more years while I expand into other fields that are not filled with Hollywood types who make a living from exploiting people attempting to get in the industry," she said, adding, "It's a cut throat industry."

And despite being portrayed as a "sugar baby" in Cohen's latest film, Chanel says she does not depend on anyone for money. She has been financially independent since her mum was tragically killed in a car accident five years ago.

"Due to her life insurance, I am 100% financially independent while I have attempted to build my modelling, acting, and product sponsorship career," Cohen said.

She said her mum's death was "one of the most difficult moments of my life."

Macy shared herself watching the movie for the first time in an Instagram post.

"She was my best friend and a woman I admired for all of her extraordinary qualities," she said. "She was more than loved by many. The charismatic charm made it hard not to."

And looking back on the Borat experience, she says it was "overall hilarious."

"The staff was great, and not only did I have a troublesome time not laughing but they did too," she said, noting that it was especially difficult not to break character when Bakalova used her "small hole" to open a beer bottle. "I knew that Tutar was in character the entire time. My role was to 'just go with it.'"

As for the ins and outs of how to land a rich old man, Chanel told us, "I have no personal insight into how the sugar baby thing works."

