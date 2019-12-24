Suffering end of year fatigue? You’re not alone

My family and I recently had lunch with half a dozen other families who are our good mates. While a great time was had by all, my wife remarked on the way home that everyone just seemed a bit tired.

I know the fatigue starts to set it in every year around this time, but there seems to be something particularly exhausting about 2019. As if life doesn't have enough to wear us out, just when you thought we'd reached peak outrage this year took things to new stratospheric heights.

Climate change, Greta, elections, Uluru, George Pell, Brexit, Israel Folau, the Trump impeachment - trying to stay current on just one, let alone many, of these 'hot button' topics is enough to wear out the average person. I don't know how people stay fully plugged into the 24-hour news cycle without their heads exploding.

There was also the Donald Trump impeachment. Picture: AP Photo/Paul Sancya

I also can't believe there are no research grants into harnessing the power of outrage and converting it to electricity. You'd be able to decarbonise the world overnight.

2019 also gave us tragedies: the bushfires, Christchurch massacre and White Island volcano and all their subsequent outrages, to name just a few.

We also had glimmers of hope in the hardship. The emergence of the milk crate and narwhal tusk as peculiar symbols of ordinary people standing up against forces of terror.

I've barely scratched the surface of the events 2019 gave us and already I feel totally knackered.

The bushfires have taken their toll on many. Picture: Sam Ruttyn/News Corp Australia

On a personal level, the year started with us moving house with a one-month-old baby and two young sons. Add a couple of funerals, some medical issues for one of my boys, an operation for my wife and a week's camping holiday that also coincided with a week of rain.

This year has been a rolling demonstration that life is simultaneously wondrous and terrible, serving up cause for joy and sorrow - sometimes in the same day. In a word, messy. It kind of leads me to believe there's a degree of providence in Christmas being at the end of the year, because the true story behind Christmas is messy.

A little baby boy, supposedly of some supernatural origin, was scandalously born to an unwed teenage mother in a Middle Eastern backwater occupied by the military superpower of the day, then visited by foreign astrologers before being forced to become refugees. I can't help but feel a sense of wonder at the unlikeliness of it all. If I was starting a religion with the supposed saviour of the world as the central figure, it's probably not the origin story I'd go with. I'd probably go something more Tony Stark than Jesus of Nazareth.

The story of Jesus is about helping those who feel lost. Picture: Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty

But this weird and implausible story still speaks to so many 2000 years later.

Had an awesome year and kicked goals and powering into 2020 like you're on top of the world? While it can feel a little hard for some of us to relate to, good for you. Christmas serves as a great reminder it's entirely possible there's something bigger going on here. That we have plenty to be grateful for. That connection with our fellow man is important. And that we shouldn't get so caught up in our success that we forget how fleeting it can be how fragile life is.

But for me, Christmas speaks particularly to those of us who might be crossing the 2019 finish line with a bit of a limp. The ones who don't have it all together, who aren't feeling like things are going right, and who might be struggling to see a way out. Those are the people a little baby boy came to thousands of years ago.

To an oppressed nation. To a young woman whose sex rendered her status somewhere not far above livestock. To a fiance bewildered and heartbroken and afraid. To a family scandalised. To shepherds who were considered bottom of the pecking order. These are the people Jesus first came to. Not the rich and powerful and got-it-all-togethers, but the bums and the underdogs and ones who had been dealt a bad hand.

A quick note to the sceptics rolling their eyes while they read this, muttering to themselves about sky fairies and imaginary friends, I see you. It must be amazing to have it all figured out, being so much smarter than so many distinguished minds throughout history who believed that there was someone, or at the very least something, bigger out there. As long as you're reading this thinking how stupid faith and God and Jesus are, you're spending time thinking about someone who, according to you, doesn't exist. Made you look.

If you’re feeling Christmas exhaustion, you are not alone. Picture: iStock

There's a verse in the gospel of Matthew that I really like when it comes to times like these. The author is actually quoting the book of Isaiah, written hundreds of years before, and it says about Jesus "A bruised reed he will not break, a smouldering wick he will not snuff out".

The premise is that Jesus gets it - that we live in a world that can leave us bruised at times. And he hasn't come to pile on more pain and rejection and hurt and confusion and uncertainty and disappointment on top of what we already feel.

To me, that's the real meaning of this season. For whatever messiness you're going through know that, at its heart, Christmas is the celebration of someone who didn't come to break a damaged heart.