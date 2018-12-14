Menu
TRI-HARDS: Paivi Hanninen, Matt Slee and Deborah Fuller from Byron Tri Club after the Kingscliff Triathlon last week.
News

Success at Kingscliff Tri

14th Dec 2018 2:38 PM

BYRON Tri Club had an amazing day at the Kingscliff Triathlon recently.

Following on from club successes at Yamba, some of the crew stepped up to a sprint distance and managed podium finishes.

Again it was Matt Slee, Paivi Hanninen and Deborah Fuller who earned the club points for the Triathlon NSW North Coast Interclub competition.

Conditions were very hot and windy but that didn't deter these talented athletes.

RESULTS

Olympic Distance

2nd Matt Slee men's open

2nd Paivi Hanninen 35-39

14th Georgina Inwood 40-44

2nd Deborah Fuller 55-59

Sprint distance

3rd Daniela Costa 25-29 (first-timer)

18th Greg O'Meara 50-54 (first-timer)

3rd Danielle Van Zuylen 55-59

4th Claire O'Meara 55-59 (first-timer)

Tempta

1st Robyn Darke 55-59

byron bay byron tri club kingscliff triathlon
