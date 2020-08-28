Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A DA has been received by Lismore City Council for a five lot sub division on Main St, Clunes.
A DA has been received by Lismore City Council for a five lot sub division on Main St, Clunes.
News

Subdivision to provide house lots in the heart of Clunes

Cathy Adams
28th Aug 2020 2:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

PLANS for a five-lot subdivision in the heart of Clunes have been lodged with Lismore City Council.

The council received the development application for the village subdivision on August 18.

Plans show the property at 62 Main St will be divided into five blocks ranging in size - the largest block at 9190sq m surrounds an existing house, and the other blocks range in size at, 3790sq m, 3600sq m 3530sq m, and 5370sq m.

 

 

Plans for a proposed 5-lot sub division in Clunes.
Plans for a proposed 5-lot sub division in Clunes.

 

 

 

Access to the block with existing house is off Main St, and the other four will have access from Booyong Rd.

The development is estimated to cost $65,000.

 

DA for new subdivision on Main St, Clunes.
DA for new subdivision on Main St, Clunes.

 

The DA says it is mainly cleared land, currently used as a holding paddock for horses.

The plans were lodged by town planner Newton Denny Chapelle on behalf of J and N Cameron.

clunes northern rivers councils northern rivers property subdividision
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        PM to overrule states on hotspots after baby's death

        Premium Content PM to overrule states on hotspots after baby's death

        News A mum lost her baby after she was forced to seek treatment in Sydney after not applying for entry to Queensland for emergency surgery due to border bans.

        ‘I want money’: Man faces court over home invasion

        Premium Content ‘I want money’: Man faces court over home invasion

        News THE man was found in possession of drugs and guns, and had assaulted two people in...

        MURDER CHARGE: Woman, 32, accused of killing another woman

        Premium Content MURDER CHARGE: Woman, 32, accused of killing another woman

        News Police confirmed a woman was arrested in Maclean this afternoon

        Major North Coast sports event to act as world qualifier

        Premium Content Major North Coast sports event to act as world qualifier

        News The Tweed Enduro Triathlon will be used for the first time as an age group world...