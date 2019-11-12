Menu
Login
Picture: Australian Disability Parking Wall of Shame via Facebook
Picture: Australian Disability Parking Wall of Shame via Facebook
News

'Stupid' Tasmanian truck driver takes two disabled spots

12th Nov 2019 10:42 AM

A truck driver has been called "stupid" and lazy after they were spotted in Tasmania parked in the middle of two large disabled parking spaces.

The truck, owned by a wedding hire company, was parked at a convention centre, and appeared to be unloading goods when it was photographed on Friday.

"No permit," a man wrote, sharing a photo of the truck on the Facebook group Australian Disability Parking Wall of Shame.

 

"Sheer laziness," one person commented, followed by grimacing emojis.

"How bloody stupid," another said.

"Nice wide parking bays though. Shame they're taking up both of them of course," another said.

"Would love for two disability permit holders to park in front of truck and block it in for a day or two," one commenter joked.

Other commenters sided with the driver of the truck, saying it was a difficult area to park.

"I blame the developers also for not making a loading zone near the entrance," one man commented.

Parking in a disabled spot is an offence across Australia and comes with hefty fines.

More Stories

Show More
disabled motoring parking truck driver

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Bushfire app could save your life

        Bushfire app could save your life

        News People living in areas being threatened by bushfires should listen to local radio, install the Fires Near Me app and check the Rural Fire Service website.

        The writing is on the wall at last

        The writing is on the wall at last

        News ARTISTS with a message get the space to make their mark.

        Girls' Night In gets crazy for a good cause

        Girls' Night In gets crazy for a good cause

        News From community singing to risque lawn mowing - it's on at the Tav.

        UNPRECEDENTED FIRE DANGER: 'The rainforest is burning'

        UNPRECEDENTED FIRE DANGER: 'The rainforest is burning'

        Breaking Hundreds of firefighters are working to contain fires