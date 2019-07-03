Students seeing the big picture

SENIOR art students from Mullumbimby and Byron High Schools had the opportunity last week to spend valuable time in the studio and out on location with well-known local artist and gallerist Paula Bannan.

The two-day workshop was the second organised at Mullumbimby High and was funded by the Ocean Shores Art Expo.

The completed works will be part of this year's expo.

Ms Bannan is co-director of Pack Gallery Studio in Bangalow and her current practice explores romantic aspects of holidaying by the Australian seaside using colours reflective of 1970s Polaroid photos.

The workshop gave the students an opportunity to gain a better understanding of the techniques available to create colour, line and texture through the expressive medium of lino printing.

"The students had fun learning this technique - lino cutting and printing deliver an instant and animated form of expression,” Ms Bannan said.

In a second project, Year 7 students from Mullumbimby High and their art teachers took part in a collaborative project with the Ocean Shores Art Expo to create images of an environmental nature on 10 life-sized plywood figures.

Drawing inspiration from Australian artists John Davis and Jonathan Jones, known for addressing social issues in their work, the students aimed to create works that celebrated the local environment, painting images of fish and birds with mono print backgrounds.

Their work adopted the forms and shapes of yellow-clad road workers, creating something at once familiar and new.

The completed works are part of the students' assessable learning outcomes and will be installed at the entrance to the art expo to be staged from August 23-25 at Ocean Shores Primary School Hall.

The theme for this year's Expo is "Celebrating a Moment”. Entries are open and will and close on July 24.

To enter go to www.osartexpo.com.