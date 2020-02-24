Menu
Multiple people have been injured. Picture: 7 News/Channel 7
Breaking

Students injured in scaffolding collapse

by Ally Foster
24th Feb 2020 11:44 AM | Updated: 12:14 PM

Multiple students have been injured after scaffolding collapsed at a school in Sydney's southwest this morning.

NSW Ambulance crews were called to the incident at Campbelltown Performing Arts High School on Beverley Road just after 10am.

At least nine patients have been taken to hospital, believed to be aged between 16 and 18.

The majority of the patients suffered lower leg injuries, with one patient treated for a head injury.

The structure was being used for school photos when it collapsed.

NSW Police were called to the scene after receiving reports a number of students had been injured in a fall.

"Emergency services were called to the school following reports a number of students had fallen off a platform during a photo shoot," a NSW Police spokesperson said.

Two patients have been taken to Liverpool Hospital and seven have been taken to Campbelltown Hospital.

Multiple ambulance crews are still on the scene and are assessing a number of students.

Images from the scene appear to show the warped scaffolding placed on the school's sporting field.

 

More to come

