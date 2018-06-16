Menu
Year 8 TACAPS students (left to right) Michael Briggs, Tom Gleeson and Brendan Ernst.
Students hammer out furniture for charity auction

16th Jun 2018

STUDENTS from a Toowoomba Anglican school have traded their books and pens for hammers and nails to help a charity.

Boarders from TACAPS built furniture and other useful items from pallets to be auctioned at a cocktail event next week.

The students' work to be auctioned is part of the Toowoomba Hospital Foundation's Pop Up Pallets initiative.

TACAPS Year 8 student Michael Briggs said it was a pleasure to be involved with the project.

"It was just a fun and rewarding experience to be a part of," Michael said.

"Taking something which isn't that special to look at and transforming it into a table is incredible."

Boarding house parent John Hill was overwhelmed by the students' response to the initiative.

"We had a number of students from Years 8-12 involved in the initiative, producing many different items to be auctioned off for a worthwhile cause," Mr Hill said.

"Students produced a dog bed, outdoor table and chairs and pot plant holders - just to name a few.

"It was great to see the boys outside using their hands. I'm very proud of them."

All funds raised in the auction go towards the Triple M Give Me 5 For Kids Appeal.

Proceeds from the appeal will be used to purchase equipment for Toowoomba Hospital's paediatric unit.

The auction will be held at Blank Space at The Mill Precinct on Friday, June 22.

give me 5 for kids tacaps toowoomba toowoomba hospital foundation
