Structural damage a concern after building fire impacts business hub

Firefighters attended a blaze at the AutoBarn store on Greenway Drive in Tweed Heads South on Saturday, October 24, 2020.

Firefighters attended a blaze at the AutoBarn store on Greenway Drive in Tweed Heads South on Saturday, October 24, 2020.

INVESTIGATIONS are ongoing into the cause of a building fire in a business precinct in Tweed Heads South.

Emergency services were called to the scene of the AutoBarn store on Greenway Drive at 5.39am on Saturday.

The building sustained significant damage in the blaze.

Firefighters were called to a blaze at the AutoBarn store on Greenway Drive in Tweed Heads South on Saturday, October 24, 2020. Picture: contributed

A Fire and Rescue NSW spokesman said the initial call came from a member of the public who witnessed smoke coming from under the building’s doors.

He said about 30 firefighters attended the scene.

When they arrived, they found smoke and flame throughout the building.

A sprinkler system was operational and a large amount of smoke was billowing from the building.

Firefighters attended a blaze at the AutoBarn store on Greenway Drive in Tweed Heads South on Saturday, October 24, 2020.

The spokesman said firefighters dealt with a large amount of “oily water run-off” which was contained to protect the environment.

They blocked some drains and used a boom in a nearby lagoon as part of this effort, he said.

He said no other buildings in the complex, known as the Tweed Heads Homemaker Centre, were damaged.

Possible structural damage was a cause for concern after firefighters attended a blaze at the AutoBarn store on Greenway Drive in Tweed Heads South on Saturday, October 24, 2020.

The Bunnings store, next to AutoBarn, was closed for the longest period of time after the fire.

Given the tilt-slab nature of the building, structural damage was a cause for concern and the spokesman said an exclusion zone was established, with structural engineers expected to examine the building.

Firefighters at the scene of the blaze.

“We were worried about one of the walls between Bunnings and AutoBarn,” he sad.

“Bunnings was the last building we had closed.”

Firefighters were called to a blaze at the AutoBarn store on Greenway Drive in Tweed Heads South on Saturday, October 24, 2020. Picture: contributed

He said the scene was handed over to police a 2.40pm.

The cause of the blaze is not yet known.

Police have been approached for comment.