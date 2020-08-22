Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
WINDY LANDING: after the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was tasked at 135 pm to Bolivia NE of Glen Innes to a report of a serious motor bike accident, strong winds up to 45 knots low cloud and sleet at the scene forced the helicopter to land at Tabulam.
WINDY LANDING: after the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was tasked at 135 pm to Bolivia NE of Glen Innes to a report of a serious motor bike accident, strong winds up to 45 knots low cloud and sleet at the scene forced the helicopter to land at Tabulam.
News

Strong winds see Westpac Helicopter land for transfer

Alison Paterson
22nd Aug 2020 5:56 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

STRONG winds and sleet have seen the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter make a landing on the Northern Rivers when taking a crash victim to hospital.

At 1.35pm on Saturday August 22, the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was tasked to Bolivia northeast of Glen Innes to a report of a serious motor bike accident.

However, strong winds up to 45 knots low cloud and sleet at the scene forced the helicopter to land at Tabulam.

ASNSW Paramedics treated the 24-year-old male rider and have since transported the patient with lower limb injuries to the waiting helicopter.

The patient has been further stabilised by the Helicopter Critical Care Medical Team before he was flown to Lismore Hospital for further treatment in a stable condition

lismore lismore base hospital northern rivers health tabulam westpac life saver rescue helicopter
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Call for Nats to come clean on Nth Coast nuclear power

        Premium Content Call for Nats to come clean on Nth Coast nuclear power

        News The North Coast has long been identified by Nuclear for Climate Australia as a region ‘of interest’

        Human remains found at house fire

        Premium Content Human remains found at house fire

        News POLICE have confirmed that human remains have been discovered at the scene of a...

        Have you got the best truck in the world? OK prove it

        Premium Content Have you got the best truck in the world? OK prove it

        News A new virtual truck show replaces the annual Casino Truck Show