Strong winds see Westpac Helicopter land for transfer

WINDY LANDING: after the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was tasked at 135 pm to Bolivia NE of Glen Innes to a report of a serious motor bike accident, strong winds up to 45 knots low cloud and sleet at the scene forced the helicopter to land at Tabulam.

STRONG winds and sleet have seen the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter make a landing on the Northern Rivers when taking a crash victim to hospital.

At 1.35pm on Saturday August 22, the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was tasked to Bolivia northeast of Glen Innes to a report of a serious motor bike accident.

However, strong winds up to 45 knots low cloud and sleet at the scene forced the helicopter to land at Tabulam.

ASNSW Paramedics treated the 24-year-old male rider and have since transported the patient with lower limb injuries to the waiting helicopter.

The patient has been further stabilised by the Helicopter Critical Care Medical Team before he was flown to Lismore Hospital for further treatment in a stable condition