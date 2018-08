An earthquake has occurred in the Flores Sea in Indonesia. Picture: Supplied

An earthquake has occurred in the Flores Sea in Indonesia. Picture: Supplied

A 6.6 MAGNITUDE earthquake has hit the northeast of the Indoesnian city of Raba on the island of Sumbawa, just weeks after an earthquake in Lombok killed 460 people.

The earthquake struck the Flores Sea but there has been no tsunami warning issued.

The quake was located 153 km northeast of Raba at a depth of 564.7 km, the US Geological Survey said.

There are about 3000 people living within 100 kilometres.