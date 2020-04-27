Menu
A man accused of sexually touching a doctor has been granted bail.
Crime

Curfew, booze ban for man accused of assaulting doctor

Liana Turner
27th Apr 2020 12:45 PM
A MAN charged by police with sexually touching a doctor at a Tweed hospital has been granted bail.

Clark Brendon Josef, 35, has not entered formal pleas to his three charges of sexually touching another person without consent.

Police will allege he was taken to hospital for treatment of lacerations to his fingers and head about 11pm on April 16.

He required stitches and during treatment, he allegedly inappropriately touched a female doctor several times.

He was then removed by security and police later spoke with him at a Tweed Heads motel.
Police initially said the incident occurred at Murwillumbah District Hospital but Mr Josef's bail conditions prohibit him from visiting the Tweed Hospital, except for emergency medical treatment.

He was initially refused bail by police but when the matter went before Lismore Local Court on Thursday, he was granted strict conditional bail.

He is required to live at a Tweed Heads address and will be subject to a curfew between 9pm and 6am and must not drink alcohol.

He was also ordered to contact the Magistrate's Early Referral Into Treatment program by Tuesday, April 28.

The matter will go before Tweed Heads Local Court on May 11.

