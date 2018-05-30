Street Gallery launched at Coffee Box

STREET GALLERY: Artists have been given an opportunity to create and exhibit temporary public works at the Coffee Box exhibition space.

BYRON Community Centre is offering artists an opportunity to create and exhibit temporary public works as part of a rotation of short-term outdoor exhibitions at the Coffee Box Cafe in Jonson Street, Byron Bay.

The cafe is a social enterprise offering training and support to local women to move out of disadvantage and homelessness.

"We created the space for artists to experiment with new formats, showcase work, engage in cultural exchange and access new audiences while creating a vibrant active public art space,” Gallery Coordinator Shanti Des Fours said.

The first exhibition is by Verity Nunan whose works offer a moving insight into the people who live in public spaces around the town.

"I wanted to tell a bigger story about the shire and the incredible amount of people who live in the bush or depend on public space to survive,” she said.

The project was sponsored by Byron Bay Mitre 10 and will be on display at the Coffee Box, located between the Post Office and the Community Centre between.

Hours are 8.30am-1.30pm, Monday to Saturday.