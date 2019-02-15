Menu
Login
A seal caused traffic chaos on the Nepean Highway this evening. Picture: Twitter/@ScotPalmer
A seal caused traffic chaos on the Nepean Highway this evening. Picture: Twitter/@ScotPalmer
Offbeat

Stray seal sparks peak hour highway chaos

by Sophie Welsh
15th Feb 2019 10:19 AM

How did the seal cross the road? With a little trouble, apparently.

The Nepean Highway was brought to a standstill earlier at peak hour this afternoon when a seal became stranded on the road at Blairgowrie.

Victoria Police were called in to stop motorists from hitting the large seal, who was happy to flop around on the busy bayside road.

Traffic slowed to a crawl before the seal was eventually removed by a ranger.

A Victoria Police spokesman said that the seal safely made its way back to the water.

editors picks highway seal stray animal wildlife

Top Stories

    3 things you wouldn't expect at a seniors expo

    3 things you wouldn't expect at a seniors expo

    News NON-traditional after-death care, comedy and new tinnitus treatments are on the menu at this Northern Rivers event.

    • 15th Feb 2019 10:00 AM
    One shot the difference in final

    One shot the difference in final

    News Triples champ trophy heads to Mullum

    KP steps down as commish

    KP steps down as commish

    News Surfing legend moves on

    Plan to tame West Byron

    Plan to tame West Byron

    News Solution for West Byron.