Straight outta Byron

NEED FOR SPEED: Byron Bay's Triple AAA racing have returned from Bonneville with a new swag of records.

IT'S BEEN a busy month for AAA Land Speed Racing Team from Byron Bay, racing in two events on the Bonneville Salt Flats in the USA.

First up was the Southern Californian Timing Assoc (SCTA) Speed Week and then a week later they competed at the Bonneville Motorcycle Speed Trials (BMST).

At SCTA Speed Week, AAA increased their class record from 91.2mph to 111.344mph and in doing so became the fastest ever 100CC motorcycle at Bonneville Speed Week.

Then at the BMST, the team set a class record at 106.22mph and became the fastest ever AMA (American Motorcycle Assoc).

"In setting these records we hurt both motors we brought to the US, so we left nothing in the trailer and gave it our all,” Jean-Paul Afflick said.

"But we now hold the fastest ever 100CC speed across three different sanctioning bodies including the Dry Lakes Racers Australia record of 116.2mph set in March 2017, the SCTA record of 111.344mph and the AMA speed record of 106.22mph.

"So there is no argument that we have the fastest 100CC ever and it's all done from a garage in Byron Bay.

"I must thank my dad and Joanne Fysh and our partners, Hare & Forbes, Powerhouse Dyno, Minimob Racing, Amal Carbs, East Point Signs, Top 1 Oil and Barnett Clutches.”